How to clean plumbing quickly and easily: folk methods

Chemical cleaning products can be not only expensive but also contain hazardous substances. But did you know that there is an effective folk method that can cope with dirt and stains just as well as chemical analogs while keeping your cleaning safe?

Pixel revealed how to clean plumbing quickly and easily using folk remedies such as toothpaste and citric acid.

Even a small amount of limescale can be effectively removed using toothpaste. However, if the problem is more serious, you can use citric acid.

How to clean plumbing with toothpaste and citric acid:

Preparation:

Mix a tablespoon of toothpaste with half a tablespoon of citric acid. This mixture should be prepared immediately before use, as it may become less effective over time.

The secret ingredient:

Add a tablespoon of water. After mixing all the ingredients, you will get a foam that will be an important part of the cleaning process.

Cleaning process:

Wear gloves for safety during the procedure. Apply foam to the soiled surface and leave it on for 5 minutes. Then use a brush or sponge to clean.

Finish:

Rinse the surface with water and remove any residual foam. Use a dry cloth to finish the cleaning.

Using this folk method, you can not only save money on expensive chemicals but also make your cleaning safer.

