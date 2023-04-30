Seafood has many beneficial properties for the body, so it should be part of our diet. One of the most popular seafood delicacies is shrimp. However, many housewives don't like to peel them because it can seem like a very long and complicated process. Fortunately, there are a few tricks you can use to "free" shrimp quite easily.

Read also: What foods besides fish improve eyesight

How to peel shrimp easily

Raw shrimp can be peeled very easily - you only need a fork or scissors. With them, you can peel one shrimp in a few seconds, and in a few minutes you will have a mountain of peeled shrimp.

First, tear off or cut off the head. Then take the scissors and place them on the line of the esophagus, and then cut the shell all the way to the tail. Next, remove the shell and remove the esophagus.

Video of the day

To peel the shrimp, insert the outermost prong of a fork into the esophagus line and gently move it along the shrimp to the tail, removing the shell as you go. In this way, the shrimp can be cleaned in just one second.

Very often we buy frozen shrimp that have been pre-boiled. They only need to be thawed, boiled a little and peeled. It is very easy to do.

First, tear off the head of the shrimp by gently twisting it. Then turn the shrimp over and cut off the tail. Next, you need to free the shrimp from the shell - to do this, grab the shell with your fingertips and remove it by twisting it a little.

If it is a small shrimp, you don't need to remove the intestines, but serve it immediately or make a delicious salad. For large shrimp, the intestines must be removed. To do this, put the shrimp on its side and use a knife to cut along the entire length of the shrimp and take out the intestines.

Earlier, we wrote about how Norwegian housewives clean herring in minutes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!