An asteroid the size of nine football fields is approaching Earth fast

NASA has warned about the approach of a potentially dangerous asteroid. The celestial body named 6037 (1988 EG) with a diameter of up to 960 meters will pass at a distance of approximately six million kilometers from Earth.

This was reported on the website of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. The minimum distance between the celestial body and Earth is expected to be 0.04 AU or nearly 6.1 million kilometers.

Objects that cross the Earth's orbit at a distance of up to 0.05 astronomical units or less than 7.5 million kilometers are considered potentially dangerous.

According to scientists, the diameter of the asteroid is from 430 to 960 meters, which can be compared to nine football fields. Its speed is 14.25 kilometers.

An astronomical object refers to those that cross the Earth's orbit, but this does not mean that it will collide with the planet.

