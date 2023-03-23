By the end of the week, a magnetic storm will hit the Earth: what dates to watch out for

Another magnetic storm is expected on Earth by the end of the week. It will be associated with a solar wind stream coming from a hole in the Sun's atmosphere.

This is stated on the Spaceweather space weather tracking website. It was noted that during the storm, the inhabitants of the Earth would be able to see the aurora borealis outside the regions where they are usually observed.

According to the Gismeteo website, the Earth will be "stormed" for three days - from March 24 to 26. The intensity of the magnetic storm will be medium for the first two days, and weak on March 26.

Magnetic storms are also expected in late March. A weak magnetic storm will cover the Earth on March 30-31.

What is a magnetic storm

Magnetic storms are perturbations of the Earth's geomagnetic field of varying duration and intensity. They are associated with streams of charged particles emitted by the Sun.

At this time, the Earth may experience problems with communication and radio communications. Magnetic storms affect the feelings of the elderly and weather-dependent people. They may experience headaches, migraines, nausea, dizziness, joint pain, insomnia, and fatigue.

How to be less affected by magnetic storms

Follow a few simple tips:

spend more time outdoors, take walks;

do not drink alcoholic beverages and fatty junk food;

eat more vegetables and fruits, drink clean water;

have a restful and stable sleep;

get enough rest;

take a contrast shower if you have no problems with blood vessels.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a doctor or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

