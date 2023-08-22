The art of self-presentation: how to properly present yourself in society

Many of us still draw conclusions about people based on first impressions. Therefore, it is important to approach interaction with other people in different situations with understanding and the ability to emphasize your superiority.

The art of self-presentation is about how to successfully present yourself and create a positive impression on others. Sometimes it is important to achieve a certain goal, such as getting a job or impressing someone. You can also focus your efforts on gaining material benefits, such as a pay raise, recognition, or financial well-being.

Before introducing yourself, understand your strengths and weaknesses. Be objective and self-critical, focus on your positive qualities, and work on improving yourself if necessary.

Remember that first impressions are important. Try to approach the meeting in a way that shows your best side. Show confidence, smile, and emphasize your uniqueness, both in your appearance and in the way you communicate.

When communicating with others, simplify your language and be open and honest. Clear and expressive speech creates a positive impression and helps to maintain a favorable atmosphere.

Keep in mind the importance of eye contact when communicating. Watch your partner while you are talking, focusing on their eyes, chin, or top button of their shirt. This eye contact will help maintain the interaction.

Don't hesitate to gesture or move your hands freely while communicating. This will help you look natural and open. Avoid keeping your hands in your pockets or adjusting your clothes, as this can look unattractive.

Remember that we play different roles in different situations. It is important to adapt to the audience, but always remain true to yourself.

