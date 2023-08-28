Turn it off now: five household appliances that use too much electricity

The issue of energy efficiency is relevant at any time of the year. Therefore, it will be useful to know which appliances consume the most energy.

Dryer for clothes

This appliance consumes about 52 kWh per month. In the summer, you can save money by drying clothes outdoors, thereby reducing energy and money. In winter, it is recommended to switch the dryer to the energy saving mode, if available.

Dishwasher

This appliance consumes an average of 3.6 kWh per cycle. It's a good idea to only turn on the dishwasher when it's full or by selecting the energy saving mode, even if it takes longer.

Refrigerator with freezer compartment

This appliance operates around the clock and naturally consumes electricity. To reduce costs, we recommend defrosting the freezer compartments periodically, keeping the door open for as little time as possible, and placing only chilled food in the refrigerator.

Washing machine

A single wash cycle can consume 2.1 kWh. To save energy, only wash when the drum is fully loaded. Additionally, most stains can be removed with cool water, which will reduce the washing temperature.

Electric oven

The average power consumption is 1.5 kW per hour (depending on the model). Always turn off the oven when cooking is finished.

To summarize, it is important to remember to use electricity efficiently at any time of the year. Prudent use of household appliances will help reduce bills and ensure rational energy consumption.

