Interesting flavor and few calories: cauliflower pizza

If you're on a diet or want to reduce your carbohydrate intake, this cauliflower pizza recipe is for you.

Ingredients:

- 1 head of cauliflower (about 600 g)

- 1 egg

- 100 g of hard cheese

- salt, pepper, oregano to taste

- 200 g of tomato sauce

- 150 g of mozzarella

- toppings of your choice (sausage, mushrooms, olives, peppers, etc.)

Divide the cabbage into florets and wash. Dry with napkins.

Grind the cabbage in a blender. The consistency should resemble rice.

Put the cabbage mixture in a bowl and microwave for 5 minutes at maximum power. If you don't have a microwave, boil the cabbage until soft and squeeze out the excess liquid.

Add the egg, grated cheese, oregano, salt, and pepper to the cabbage crumbs. Mix all the ingredients.

Cover a baking sheet with parchment or grease it with oil. Spread the mixture on the baking sheet. The thickness of the mixture layer should be no more than 0.5 cm. Make sides around the edges and put them in a preheated 200-degree oven for 15-20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and spread with tomato sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and put in the filling of your choice.

Bake for another 10 minutes. Serve.

