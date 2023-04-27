Slime is a popular children's toy that is also called a "calming" toy. This viscous "anti-stress" substance has been in great demand for a decade. Some people say that if you constantly crush it, stretch it, or make other movements, it helps you calm down, relieve stress, or even concentrate.

Slime has different colors, different structures, and can be transparent. There are the following types of slime:

Jiggly - has a liquid state and hardens when squeezed in your hands

Fluffy - soft as foam

Butter - looks like a paste, soft

Cloud - smooth and soft, without air bubbles

Transparent - can be with the addition of sequins and glitter

Aromaslim - has different colors and flavors

How to make a slime yourself at home

Take a tube of silicate glue (200 ml), mix it with a teaspoon of toothpaste. Add half a teaspoon of any shower gel and a drop of any cream to the mass, and mix again.

As soon as the mixture becomes homogeneous, add a gram of any food coloring and, if desired, sparkles or sequins. If the mixture is too sticky, add a pinch of baking soda and mix well again. Add three to four drops of sodium tetraborate to the mixture. The slime should be soft and elastic.

How to make gummy bears without glue:

Starch - 3 tbsp.

Shampoo - 1 tbsp.

Baby oil - 1 tbsp.

Mix the starch, shampoo, and baby oil. If it sticks to your hands, add another spoonful of starch.

Important: instead of glue, you can use liquid soap and add baking soda or sugar to make a slime. Such a slime can be stored in the refrigerator, but it will not be suitable for playing for a long time.

