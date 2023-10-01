The perfect snack for work and school: a recipe for cottage cheese muffins

These muffins according to the recipe from Shuba are a great addition to soups or a light snack between main meals.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 175 g

Baking powder - 1 tsp.

Baking soda - 1/4 tsp.

Ground black pepper - 1/4 tsp.

Milk 2.8% - 50 ml

Chicken eggs - 1 pc.

Oil - 100 ml

Onion - 1/5 pc.

Hard cheese - 75 g

Butter 73% - 1 tsp.

Salt - 1/4 tsp.

Method of preparation:

Finely chop the onion and simmer it until soft.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

In a deep bowl, mix the flour, baking powder and baking soda.

Slowly add the beaten egg, oil and milk to the dry mixture and stir.

Grate the cheese and add to the dough. Add the onion and mix.

Divide the mixture into the muffin tins and place in the oven. Bake for about 25 minutes, then check the muffins with a skewer. If the skewer comes out dry, the muffins are ready.

