The perfect summer breakfast: housewives share a recipe for an omelet with zucchini

In the morning, there is often not enough time to prepare a healthy and tasty breakfast. However, experienced housewives have their own tips on how to make a tasty dish tasty.

In particular, you can make a vegetable omelet with zucchini. UAportal has prepared a recipe for a perfect summer breakfast that will take only 20 minutes to prepare.

For the recipe you will need:

zucchini - 1 pc;

eggs - 4 pcs;

garlic - 2 cloves;

onion - 1 pc;

goat cheese - 100 g;

oil - 3 tbsp.

Peel and cut the zucchini into small cubes or thin rings. After that, thinly slice the onion and garlic.

Also read: Three-ingredient summer dessert: mint ice recipe

Video of the day

Heat the olive oil in a 20-cm-diameter frying pan and add the sliced zucchini. Fry for 4-5 minutes over high heat or until golden brown.

Add the onion, garlic and dried chili flakes and cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring. Cook over high heat for the first minute, then reduce the heat.

Beat the eggs in a separate bowl. Keep a medium heat under the skillet. Add the eggs and season the dish with salt. Cook until set on both sides. Crumble the cheese into an omelet, cover and cook over low heat for another 2-3 minutes.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for kefir ice cream.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!