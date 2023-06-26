Dumplings with cherries are a traditional Ukrainian dish that is most popular in summer, when the cherry season begins. These dumplings are cooked either steamed or in boiling water.

After cooking, the dumplings can be served with melted butter, powdered sugar, or sweet sauce.

Here's how to make the perfect dough for kefir-based dumplings to make them fluffy and soft.

For the dough you will need:

Kefir - 200 ml

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Salt - a pinch

Egg - 1 pc.

Flour - 400 g

For the filling, take 400 grams of cherries and remove the pits. Optionally, cover them with sugar (100 grams).

How to cook:

In a deep enamel bowl, combine the egg, salt, sugar, and buttermilk. Gradually add the flour and knead the dough.

Cover the dough with cling film and leave it for 20-30 minutes.

Remove the excess juice from the cherries. Add sugar if desired and stir.

Open the dough. Divide it into 4 parts. Put one of the parts on a cutting board, knead and roll into a sausage. Cut the dough sausages into pieces, roll them out thinly, but do not tear the dough.

Put 4-5 cherries on the rolled out dough. Take a glass and form circles around the cherries to divide the dough.

Make dumplings from the circles with the cherries inside. Put them on a floured board. Put a pot of water on the stove. When it boils, dip the formed dumplings one by one and cook for 3-4 minutes after they float to the surface. Put the finished dumplings on a plate and add some butter or sour cream.

