Perfect for lunch: a recipe for light corn soup

The end of summer is the season of corn, which can be used to make an incredibly tasty soup according to the recipe from Shuba.

Ingredients:

Olive oil - 1 tbsp.

Onion - 1 pc.

Garlic, cloves - 1 pc.

Celery, stalk - 1 pc.

Young potatoes - 100 g

Corn on the cob, frozen - 500 g

Red chilli pepper - 1/2 pc.

Dried thyme - 1 tsp.

Smoked paprika - 1/2 tsp.

Vegetable broth - 700 ml

Lime - 1 pc.

For the salsa topping

Tomatoes - 1 pc.

Red chilli - 1/2 pc.

Green onions, bunch - 15 g

Greek yoghurt - 2 tbsp.

Thyme, sprig - 15 g

The method of preparation:

1. Peel and chop the vegetables. Fry the onion, celery and all other ingredients except the broth and lime juice for 5 minutes.

2. Add the vegetable broth, juice of half a lime, cook for 20 minutes after boiling until the potatoes are soft and add seasoning.

3. Blend until smooth.

4. For the salsa, combine all the ingredients and sprinkle over the dish when serving.

