The traditional version of pesto sauce is made from basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and olive oil. Green peas give it a fresh and sweetish flavor and bright color.

Ingredients:

- Green peas - 150 g

- Green basil, bunch - 1 pc.

- Garlic, cloves - 2 pcs.

- Extra Virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp.

- Butter - 10 g

- Hard cheese - 50 g

- Salt - to taste

- Ground black pepper - to taste

- Lemon, slice - 2 pcs.

Method of preparation:

1. Pour the green peas into a frying pan, cover with water to just cover and cook under the lid for about 5 minutes, then rinse with cold water.

2. Blend the peas, basil, cheese, garlic and butter in a blender while pulsing. Slowly pour in the oil, mixing gently.

3. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with lemon juice and mix.

