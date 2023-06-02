Laundry soap and egg white: how to make a leather bag look new

A leather bag is a very beautiful, high-quality and expensive accessory. When we buy such a thing, we wear it for more than one year, so it is very important to know how to make the bag look new. We have selected several ways for you.

Soap

Grate the soap and dissolve it in water, adding a few drops of ammonia.

Wipe the bag with this solution and remove the residue with a clean sponge. You can also apply a little glycerine to the product.

Dishwashing liquid

If you have grease stains on your bag, take dishwashing gel and cotton pads. Apply dishwashing gel to the pads, wipe off grease stains and cover with cling film for half an hour. Then wipe off with a damp sponge. Finally, apply glycerine.

If your light leather bag is dirty, take laundry soap and warm water. Dissolve the soap in water and start cleaning the bag with this soapy water.

If the stains are old, try using egg white. Beat it with two spoons of sugar and apply the mixture to a cotton pad and wipe the bag. Make sure the sugar is completely dissolved.

