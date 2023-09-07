The housewives explained how to store garlic so that it does not sprout

Garlic starts to bloom very easily if it is not stored properly. This will cause it to taste bitter, turn green or yellow, and start to mold.

Most people store garlic in the refrigerator, on kitchen countertops, or on the kitchen shelf. But this way, garlic will sprout much faster, according to Express.co.uk.

If garlic sprouts, it means there is too much light, too much heat, and too much moisture. Or there is not enough air circulating around the garlic.

If stored properly, whole garlic bulbs should last up to six months if they have not been minced, while individual cloves will last up to three weeks.

Garlic should be stored in a place where it will not be exposed to light, water or extreme temperatures. The ideal temperature for garlic is approximately 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Whole garlic should also never be stored in plastic containers or inside anything with a lid. If you have any peeled garlic cloves left over, it is best to store them in the refrigerator in a sealed bag or container.

Chopped garlic should be used as soon as possible, as it begins to change color and spoil quickly. Storing chopped garlic in a small jar or airtight bag will help it last up to three days.

