Housewives named the 3 best ways to pickle garlic for the winter

Pickled garlic is a great snack for any table. It doesn't take much time to prepare this dish, but it will be enjoyed all year round.

Experienced housewives have their own ways of pickling garlic, which they are not always in a hurry to share. However, most housewives prefer the following three methods.

The first method requires removing the outer scales of garlic so that the bulbs do not crumble. Peeled garlic in the proportion of 7 kg is placed in a bucket, covered with cold water and 1 litre of 9% vinegar.

It must be kept for at least 30 days, then rinsed with cold water and placed in a strongly salty solution to which 0.7 litres of 6% apple cider vinegar is added.

The filled garlic will be ready in 15-20 days. Store garlic in the same container in a cool, dark place, but not in the cold.

The second method involves peeling the garlic into cloves, then pouring 1-1.5 tablespoons of a 9% vinegar solution into a 0.5-litre jar, adding one teaspoon of salt and 4 teaspoons of sugar.

Put the garlic cloves in a jar to the top, cover with hot water and put it in gently boiling water to warm up. The 0.5-litre jar should be kept in boiling water for 5 minutes, after which it can be sealed.

The third method is suitable for young garlic. It must be peeled and kept in water for a week, which is changed daily. Pour the marinade into jars with garlic - add 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 tablespoon of sugar to 1 litre of 5% natural vinegar.

After a few months, the garlic is ready. Homemade pickled garlic prepared in this way does not need to be sealed with metal lids, but simply covered with plastic ones.

