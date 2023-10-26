Following simple rules for washing wool socks can help keep them warm and comfortable while wearing them. Action Time has provided some tips on how to wash and care for them properly:

Sort colors

Remember that dark and light colored socks should be washed separately. Do the sorting before washing.

Pre-cleaning

If the wool of your socks contains foreign particles such as debris, hair or animal hair, remove them thoroughly before washing.

Hand washing

Natural wool socks, especially those that are hand-knit, are best washed by hand.

Water temperature

The water should be cold, no higher than 30 degrees. Already when washing in water of 40 degrees, wool socks can lose their shape.

Detergents

Dissolve detergents in water before washing. Use a detergent or soap designed for wool.

Gentle strokes

Wash your socks gently, avoid strong friction and compression.

Rinsing

Rinse your socks thoroughly in cool water after washing. For extra softness and pleasant fragrance, add laundry conditioner during the last rinse.

Spin

To spin wool socks, roll them into rolls and press them gently.

Drying

Socks should be dried by spreading them out horizontally, preferably on a towel. It is not necessary to iron wool socks.

