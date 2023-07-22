''Cotton'' in Crimea: Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm destruction of occupants' oil depot and ammunition warehouse (video)

On the morning of 22 July, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Krasnogvardiyskyi district of the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed their involvement in the explosions and described the consequences of the "cotton".

This was reported by the Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a video showing the destroyed oil depot and ammunition depots of the enemy army in Oktyabrske on fire.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed an oil depot and warehouses of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied Oktyabrske (Krasnogvardiyskyi district of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom said in a statement.

It should be noted that the explosions took place on one of the main roads in Crimea (E105). This road connects Simferopol and Dzhankoy.

On Saturday morning, 22 July, the so-called 'authorities' of the temporarily occupied Crimea and local publics reported explosions in Krasnogvardiyskyi district. In particular, an oil depot in Oktyabrskoye was attacked. As a result, there was also a detonation at an ammunition depot. After that, the occupation authorities of Crimea decided to evacuate the population within a five-kilometre radius of the explosion site. The Kerch Bridge was also blocked and traffic on the Crimean railway was suspended.

While on 20 July, the so-called "head of Crimea" Sergey Aksyonov reported a drone attack in the northwestern part of the peninsula. He noted that four administrative buildings were damaged in one of the settlements in northwestern Crimea due to the UAV attack.

