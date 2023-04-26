DIU advises Russians to stay away from war criminals and equipment at May 9 parade

The Defense Intelligence advised Russian civilians to refrain from attending the May 9 parade and to avoid meeting war criminals. They added that people should also be careful on other days of the year.

This was reported by OBOZREVATEL, commenting on the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

He was commenting on the documents on Russian preparations to repel an air attack during the Victory Day parade. According to Yusov, Ukraine's military intelligence has all the information about the Russians' plans for May 9, including security measures, routes, and locations of the main Russian war criminals' guards.

"Of course, if we talk about any emphasis or advice, I think that ordinary Russians, civilians, civilians who are not connected with war criminals, crimes, and Russia's aggression against Ukraine, should avoid being present and staying near war criminals and military facilities that can be used in the aggression of the so-called Russian Federation against Ukraine," Yusov said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine added that all Russian war criminals will be punished. "I think this wording is self-sufficient. Ukraine is doing and will do everything to protect itself from the military aggression of the modern so-called Russian Federation - Muscovy. Everything in order to de-occupy the territories, which will definitely happen, and return to the borders of 1991, and will definitely do everything to fairly punish war criminals and all those involved in this genocidal war of modern Russia against Ukraine," Yusov said.

