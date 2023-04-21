Hail was the size of a tennis ball: monster tornadoes hit Oklahoma in the US (video)

At least 3 people died as a result of tornadoes and severe storms that swept through the central part of the United States. In some American cities, hail the size of a tennis ball fell.

According to the DailyMail, severe tornado storms in Oklahoma have left thousands of people without power, with powerful winds uprooting trees and destroying homes, and cars blown into the air and scattered across the roads.

"There are certainly dozens of different injuries, ranging from minor to fatal," commented Deputy Sheriff Scott Gibbons of McClain County on the aftermath of the storm.

Meanwhile, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, the bad weather could repeat itself in the United States, with meteorologists warning of the possibility of new tornadoes.

Before the storm hit, the National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for Oklahoma, Kansas, and Iowa. People were urged to seek shelter.

A state of emergency has been declared in five counties: Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, and Pottawatomie County.

In March, a powerful tornado leveled a town in Mississippi.

