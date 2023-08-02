Ukrainian troops have successfully driven Russian invaders from their positions in the area south of Avdiivka, said Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Monday.

"In the course of offensive assault operations by the Defense Forces, the enemy was forced to withdraw from positions in the area south of Avdiivka," Kovalchuk said in a statement quoted by Military Media Center on Telegram.

Read also: Cyanide and pesticides: Russian officers were massively poisoned in Mariupol during the celebration of the Navy Day

The General Staff spokesman also said that in the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops continue to conduct offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut. According to Kovalchuk, the enemy "made futile attempts to regain the lost position north and west of Klishchiyivka, as well as northwest of Kurdyumivka."

Video of the day

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive at the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

The morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that in the Avdiivka sector, under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the area of Avdiivka. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Avdiivka, Pervomayske, Karlivka, Nevelske and Novobakhmutivka in Donetsk region.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar told how many territories the Ukrainian military managed to liberate during the counteroffensive. According to her, an area of about 241 square kilometers in the south and east has been de-occupied.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!