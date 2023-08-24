An ingenious trick to get rid of mice permanently: just mix two pharmacy products

If you notice that you have mice that scratch every night, you need to act quickly. Fortunately, there are proven and effective ways.

Summer house. Garden and Vegetable Garden Telegram channel told us about an interesting trick. You need only two common drugs from the pharmacy: a tincture of peppermint in alcohol and oil.

Mix both tinctures, close the bottle and shake well. Then, to make it convenient to work, you need to fill the syringe with the liquid. Next, you need to use it on the cracks between the boards, holes and possible habitats for mice.

The pleasant aroma of peppermint lasts for several days. Mice will stop bothering you after the first treatment.

