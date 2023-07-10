An ingenious life hack to clean your toaster in two minutes

You can easily clean your toaster from dirt and unpleasant odors with the help of improvised tools. These eco-friendly and practical methods disinfect surfaces and make them shine without using chemicals.

Here are some natural toaster cleaners:

Using baking soda:

Mix hot water with white vinegar. Form a paste by mixing a tablespoon of baking soda with a little water. Dip a sponge in this paste and wipe the outside of the toaster. Wipe the surface with a damp sponge dipped in a mixture of vinegar and water. Leave on for 15 minutes, then clean with a damp cloth and allow to air dry.

Using alcohol:

Pour alcohol onto a paper towel. Wipe the outside of the toaster with the paper to gently clean it. Let the surface air dry.

Using vinegar:

In a spray bottle, combine a tablespoon of white vinegar and a tablespoon of hot water. Spray the mixture on the outside of the toaster and leave it on for a few minutes. Wipe the surface with a microfiber cloth to clean the toaster. Wipe the surface with a dry cloth.

Using these natural remedies will help you easily clean your toaster from dirt and keep it clean and shiny.

As a reminder, home appliance repair experts warn that if you do not clean and wash the hood in time, it can break down or start working at half its capacity. After all, grease clogs the grilles, filters, and motor of the device.

