Where and how to plant potatoes to get a second crop: life hacks for summer residents

Planting potatoes for a second harvest can be done in different ways, depending on the climatic conditions and the gardener's capabilities. One approach is to re-plant potatoes in parallel with the ripening of the first crop.

Usually, the first planting of potatoes is carried out in April-May, writes Zelena Sadyba. After harvesting early vegetables, such as herbs, radishes, and early ripening vegetables, potatoes can be planted in the same area for a second harvest, around the end of June to mid-July.

This option is suitable for cool summers, when it is desirable to get a second harvest without the delays associated with the ripening of the first. In this case, the second harvest of potatoes is usually carried out in early October before the onset of frost.

Another approach is to re-plant potatoes at the site of the first harvest. After harvesting the early potatoes, the small tubers are left in the ground, and summer potatoes are planted in their place, also around the end of June, to produce a second crop. This approach makes it possible to effectively utilize the bed for a double harvest.

It is also possible to plant second crop potatoes between the rows of the first crop. This is especially important if for some reason the first potatoes have to be planted later or if they have a late maturity. In this case, you should keep a distance of about 70 cm between the rows so as not to interfere with the growth of the first crop. Plant summer potatoes in the same bed in early July.

In addition to choosing the right planting method, caring for the second crop also has its own peculiarities. It is important to provide additional watering, especially on hot summer days when the soil dries out quickly. You should also take care to protect the young tops from late blight, which can spread rapidly in high temperature and humidity.

The success picture of summer potato cultivation depends on several factors, such as soil type, fertilization, and care. A well-deserved reward for the proper organization of care and planting will be a high-quality and tasty second potato crop that can be harvested in early November, before the onset of serious frosts.

