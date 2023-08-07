This is dangerous: never wash eggs before putting them in the refrigerator

Millions of people around the world use eggs every day to prepare various dishes. Usually, eggs are stored in the refrigerator, which is not a good idea. It is even more dangerous to wash eggs

before putting them in storage.

According to Sante,washing eggs before storing or consuming them can be dangerous. This habit can strip eggs of their protection and open the way for bacteria that can affect your health.

Why can washing eggs be harmful? The main reason is that eggs are naturally covered with a thin protective film known as a "cuticle". This film prevents bacteria and other contaminants from entering the egg. However, when you wash your eggs under running water, you risk damaging this protective film, allowing access for harmful microorganisms.

The label "rinsed under running water" may lead you to believe that the egg is now clean and safe to eat. However, this is a myth, as the shell remains porous and bacteria can easily penetrate through the microscopic pores.

There are several effective ways to preserve and clean eggs without using water. For example, you can gently clean the shell with a soft cloth or napkin without using water. It is also recommended to store eggs at room temperature, especially if they have not been washed. This will help maintain the protective film on the shell and prevent bacteria from entering.

If you plan to store the washed eggs for a long time, experts advise rubbing them with oil, so that bacteria will not get inside through the shell, and the porous structure of the shell lubricated with oil will not allow foreign flavors from the refrigerator to enter the egg.

As for washing eggs before cooking, it should not be done under running water, as dangerous bacteria will get on the kitchen surface along with the water spray. It's better to put water in a bowl, put the eggs in it, wipe them with a napkin, then rinse them, and then cook with them.

