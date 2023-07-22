Naturalness and no cooking at high temperatures: the benefits of clean eating

"Clean eating" is becoming increasingly popular among fans of a healthy lifestyle. This approach involves using as many natural products as possible and completely avoiding refined and "chemical" products.

The basic principles of clean eating include:

Use of natural products

Adherents of this approach choose farm and organic produce, wholemeal bread, nuts, seeds, legumes, herbs, vegetables, fruits and berries. They avoid ketchup, sausages, and canned foods.

Eating raw food

It's not mandatory to eat raw food, but if you can eat a product without heat treatment, you should take advantage of it. Raw foods retain more vitamins, which helps to preserve their nutritional value.

Avoid frying and baking at high temperatures

Excessive heat treatment leads to loss of nutrients in foods and carcinogens. Instead, clean eating enthusiasts cook, stew or bake at moderate temperatures.

Experts confirm the benefits of clean eating. Natural foods have nutrient-rich metabolites that supply the body with essential nutrients. When consuming non-natural products, there are empty calories without vitamins, fibre and other necessary substances.

Nutritionists advise to take a sensible approach to eating raw food, especially in the evenings, and to cook, stew or bake foods at moderate temperatures. With this approach, the body will get the maximum of useful substances and reduce the likelihood of gastrointestinal disorders.

Please note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for health related issues.

