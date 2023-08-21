There are two reasons why you shouldn't turn off Wi-Fi on your phone in the middle of the street

The use of mobile devices has become an integral part of our lives. In particular, every day phone owners search for Wi-Fi networks. In addition, most people never turn off the search for Wi-Fi networks.

This was reported by Pixel. However, experts advise not to forget about the importance of turning off this function before leaving the house, as it can have negative consequences.

First, turning off Wi-Fi before leaving the house protects your personal data. When your smartphone continues to search for available Wi-Fi networks outside your home, it can connect to any access point it finds, including unsafe public networks.

This poses a serious data security risk, as attackers may use such networks to gain access to personal data on your device. It is recommended that you connect only to trusted and secure networks, and you should refrain from automatically connecting to any network.

Secondly, disabling Wi-Fi also helps to save your smartphone battery. Searching for Wi-Fi networks can accelerate the battery drain. If you want to extend the battery life of your device outdoors, it is recommended that you disable the Wi-Fi function before going out.

So, remember that wireless Wi-Fi network search on smartphones has two sides to it. On the one hand, it is convenient, but on the other hand, it can lead to undesirable consequences.

