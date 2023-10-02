If you don't have baking powder: the housewives gave 4 tips on how to make pastries fluffy

Baking powder is a special powder that is used to raise dough in baked goods. It usually contains starch or flour, baking soda, and citric acid. This combination helps the dough become fluffy. So what do you do when you find yourself out of baking powder and can't get to the store? We'll tell you how to get out of this situation and what you can do to replace the baking powder so that your pastries remain fluffy and delicious.

To replace baking powder, you need to keep in mind that it helps to release carbon dioxide through the reaction between baking soda and citric acid. Therefore, it is important to choose a substitute that can reproduce this reaction. Here are some options:

Baking soda: This option is suitable for different types of dough if your recipe contains acidic ingredients. You can replace the baking powder with baking soda in the same proportions (1:1). Add baking soda in its pure form, not slaked with vinegar. Baking soda and vinegar: This baking powder substitute is also suitable for different types of dough, but requires acidic ingredients in the recipe. You can usually replace 1 teaspoon of baking powder with 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of vinegar. Add the slaked soda quickly to prevent the carbon dioxide from escaping. Alcohol: This baking powder substitute is suitable for yeast dough. Alcohol will help the dough become fluffy and give it a delicate flavor. Add 1 tablespoon of alcohol for each kilogram of dough. Sparkling water: This option can be used instead of baking powder in various types of dough that are made with water. Simply substitute plain water for the highly carbonated water according to the recipe.

By using these baking powder substitutes, you can make fluffy baked goods even if you don't have enough regular baking powder.

