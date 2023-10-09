In October, the Sun may show unexpected activity, causing magnetic storms. These events can affect our daily lives.

The magnetic storm calendar for October 2023 will help you prepare for geomagnetic shocks and take the necessary measures.

Several magnetic storms are expected in October, and their intensity can vary from weak to powerful. While weak storms can pass almost unnoticed, strong ones can affect your condition.

On October 13-15, a weak magnetic storm is expected;

October 23-26 - a weak magnetic storm.

For most people, magnetic storms pass unnoticed. But if you're sensitive to these events, here are some tips to help your body survive them:

Rest: Make sure you get enough sleep and rest during these days. Recuperating will help you weather the storms more easily.

Reduce stress with yoga, meditation, or breathing exercises. A calm mind helps you feel better.

Nutrition: Eat a balanced diet and limit your caffeine and alcohol intake. This will help reduce possible negative effects on the body.

Outdoor activities: Regular walks in the fresh air help to improve your well-being on days of sunny activity.

Planning: Try not to overload yourself with heavy and stressful tasks during magnetic storms.

A person prepared in advance can more easily cope with the effects of magnetic storms on the body. Take care of yourself and listen to your body.

We offer you to learn how to save yourself from the impact of geomagnetic fluctuations.

