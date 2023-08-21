Cleaning experts have named the best home window cleaner

A homemade window cleaner can be an excellent substitute for liquids sold in stores. The main thing is to calculate the proportions correctly.

According to Better Homes & Gardens,a bottle of homemade window and glass cleaner will cost significantly less. And the result will be a pleasant surprise.

Cleaning experts have given tips on how to create your own detergent to see shiny surfaces without streaks.

Life hack with vinegar

You need to take 2 cups of water, ½ cup of vinegar, and add a few drops of essential oil with the scent you like. Mix all the ingredients in a spray bottle and shake gently. Spray the product on the windows and wipe the glass with a microfiber cloth or any lint-free cloth.

Life hack with alcohol

You will need 1 cup of water, 3 tbsp of vinegar, and 1/4 cup of alcohol. First, add alcohol and vinegar to the spray bottle, then pour in the water. Mix the ingredients and shake thoroughly. Spray the product on the windows and wipe the glass with a microfiber cloth or any lint-free cloth.

Experts say that when using a homemade cleaner for windows, mirrors, shower doors, and other glass surfaces, you should always wipe them from top to bottom. This trick helps prevent the appearance of drops and streaks.

