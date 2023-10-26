Experts explain why you should not connect a radiator to an extension cord

Power strips, which are ideal for running multiple electronic devices and appliances at the same time, can be dangerous if they are overloaded, especially with high-powered appliances such as a radiator.

The proper use of power strips is very important to avoid any danger, writes santeplusmag.com.

A radiator and other devices that use a lot of electricity to operate run the risk of causing a short circuit or even a fire if they are plugged into an extension cord.

It is noted that the power strip does not have sufficient electric current for the heating device to work properly. If you plug many appliances into the power strip, the electrical voltage may increase, which can cause overheating. Therefore, it is very important to always connect the radiator to a wall socket.

It is recommended that you never exceed the power strip's capacity in your home electrical network. If it is overloaded for a long time, it can heat up to 200 degrees in a few minutes and cause a fire.

Experts also advised connecting other household appliances, such as boilers, boilers, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, microwaves, etc. to wall sockets.

And to save electricity, all devices should be unplugged, because they use energy even when they are turned off. This is called "vampire consumption".

Devices that consume the most power when turned off are those with displays and indicators that are always on, showing that the device is on. Electricity is also consumed by computers put into sleep mode, chargers that are not unplugged, and smart appliances with displays that are always on. The habit of unplugging all appliances can help save up to 15% of electricity per month.

