Experts explain how to keep mushrooms fresh and firm for as long as possible

Mushrooms are incredibly versatile and have a number of health benefits, but they are not easy to keep fresh at home. Even when pre-packaged, they can become covered in slime.

While most people put them straight into the fridge, the chef explained what needs to be done. Both packaging and location in the refrigerator are crucial, according to Express.co.uk.

Mushrooms need to be kept dry to stay firm and fresh. It is important to avoid washing mushrooms before storing them. Mushrooms should also be kept away from spicy foods as they absorb odor.

It is worth placing whole, unwashed mushrooms in a brown paper bag. The bag should be folded over from the top to seal it and prevent moisture from being absorbed.

The paper bag will absorb any moisture, keeping the mushrooms firm. A paper towel and a bowl will create similar conditions.

If the mushrooms are purchased in an airtight plastic container, remove them and store them using one of the above methods. This is especially important if the plastic film has no holes that can trap moisture and accelerate spoilage.

