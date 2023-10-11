It's pumpkin season, and many people will be filling their fridges with vegetables. But what exactly is the right way to store it to stop it from rotting?

It's important to store pumpkins properly to keep them fresh for as long as possible. There are several tips to help with this, according to Express.co.uk.

Choose pumpkins without cuts or soft spots, as damaged areas can lead to faster spoilage. Choose pumpkins with hard skin and rich color. The stem should be intact and dry.

Moisture can cause pumpkins to rot. Before storing pumpkins, make sure they are dry. If necessary, wipe them with a damp cloth, but do not soak them in water.

The ideal temperature for storing pumpkins is around 10-13 degrees Celsius. Avoid exposing the pumpkin to direct sunlight or strong heat, as this can cause it to spoil faster.

Place the pumpkins on a shelf or cardboard box to ensure good air circulation. Avoid storing pumpkins in plastic bags or airtight containers as this can trap moisture and lead to mold growth.

Inspect pumpkins regularly for any signs of decay. If you notice soft spots, mold, or other signs of deterioration, remove the affected areas or use the pumpkin immediately.

