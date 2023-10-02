Experts explained how to properly store eggs in the refrigerator so that they do not spoil for a long time

Chicken eggs should be protected from temperature fluctuations to keep them fresh longer. This applies in particular to the refrigerator.

Since the refrigerator door is subject to frequent temperature changes, this area should be avoided to avoid spoiling the eggs. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

This is the same reason why it is not recommended to store other fresh foods, such as raw meat and dairy products, on the refrigerator door. The shelves on the refrigerator door should be reserved for other condiments that will not be affected by slight changes in temperature.

Therefore, it is worth giving preference to the main shelves of the refrigerator, where the temperature drop is lower. This way, the eggs will stay fresh longer.

It is also recommended to store eggs in their original packaging, as the container reduces water loss.

Some people like a runny yolk, while others like it as thick as possible. That's why UAportal shares the secrets of how long to cook eggs and how to do it.

