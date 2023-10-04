In October, there are several garden chores that need to be done. This includes collecting leaves to make mulch.

If gardeners don't have a special place to put the leaves, they can place them in a black garbage bag along with a few drainage holes in the bottom. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Mulch can help suppress weeds and improve the soil around plants to help them grow. Piles of leaf mold can be infested with weeds, so use the resulting product with care.

Street leaves can be contaminated with debris, so be sure to sort through the leaves before adding them to the leaf mold pile. If the leaf mold pile is slowly decomposing into mold, try turning it regularly to aerate the leaves and speed up the decay process.

Make sure that the leaves do not dry out, moistening the pile if necessary in hot, dry weather. It will take some time for leaf mold to decompose.

