Experts explain how to prepare a garden for winter after a warm September

Winter is just around the corner, so gardeners need to prepare their plants for the cold. The unusually warm September may have pushed plans back a bit, but preparing for winter is important.

Gardeners urge not to delay and pay attention to a few simple steps to take in October. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

In particular, lawn owners should scatter seeds on any bare areas and rake the lawn to make sure it gets all the nutrients it needs. To get started, remove any weeds or moss before mowing the lawn.

Sow the seeds and secure them before watering and the job is done. Sowing the seeds now will also mean that they will germinate much faster due to the warm soil and cooler air.

If your perennials are still thriving thanks to the warm weather, avoid cutting or pruning them. Instead, leave them to bask in the last days of sunshine so they can store up lots of energy for the next bloom.

It is also worth waiting a little before planting spring bulbs. Bulbs do not grow well in too warm soil and may even die early, so it is better to wait a couple of weeks until the soil is in optimal condition.

Don't forget to water the garden. Try to water before or after the hottest part of the day to make sure the water reaches the roots.

