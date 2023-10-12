Experts explain how to easily get rid of bed bugs on indoor plants

Pests on indoor plants can develop in winter when the central heating is on. The expert shared his top tips on how to spot them and drive them out for good.

Plants can suffer from pests such as aphids, mealybugs, scale insects, and mites. When it comes to pesticides, it's best to stick to natural methods, and there are many all-natural home remedies available, according to Express.co.uk.

Isolate the infected plant to prevent the pests from spreading to other houseplants. Also, keep a close eye on other surrounding plants for signs of houseplant pests for three to four weeks.

When the plant is away from others, thoroughly clean the area where it was with soapy water to get rid of any pests that may remain. Wash the infested plant with insecticidal soap, or you can use a mild liquid soap.

Use a cotton swab moistened with alcohol and wipe the beetles with it to kill and remove them from the plant. In addition, wash the pot and plant tray with soapy water, as the pests can easily hide under the edge of the pot.

Mealybugs, which are one of the most common pests, are often mistaken for fungus or mold because they can look like cotton or white powder. They tend to accumulate on the stems and joints of leaves.

