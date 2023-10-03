Experts explain how to store cheese without a refrigerator: how they do it in France

Many people think the refrigerator is the best place to store cheese. However, experts believe otherwise.

For example, in France, cheese is stored without a refrigerator. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

One of the most common mistakes made when looking for a place to store cheese is to store it in a crowded refrigerator. Under such conditions, the dairy product can quickly deteriorate.

Experts advise storing cheese outside the refrigerator only at room temperature instead. The product can also be stored at room temperature for about four to seven days.

The cooler fall weather creates ideal conditions to try this storage method at home, especially since it tastes better at room temperature. When it comes to serving the cheese to people for consumption directly, you should take it out of the fridge about an hour before you plan to serve it so that the product is heated up.

