Bed bugs are most often found in the bedroom, as they need human blood to survive and feed at night. However, these pests also like to "hide" in towels.

If you want to completely eradicate bed bugs, you need to be thorough and leave no chance for the pests. Experts have explained how you can get rid of bed bugs in two steps, according to Express.co.uk.

The best way to get rid of bed bugs is to carefully isolate the bedroom and bathroom. Do not add or remove new items from the room while the infestation is present.

Households need to use large plastic bags to pack all the items and take them to the washing machine. It is recommended to keep the bags closed to prevent some bed bugs from escaping.

Soiled towels and bedding should be sent directly to the washing machine. If you want to get rid of all bed bugs and eggs, you need to use high washing temperatures.

For those looking for a faster way to get bed bugs off their towels, they can steam them. Just as they are sensitive to heat, bed bugs are also sensitive to low temperatures.

You can use the freezer. Put the laundry in a ziplock bag and place it in the freezer for a few days.

