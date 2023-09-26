Experts have named foods that should never be stored in the refrigerator: the list is surprising

Refrigerated storage can negatively affect the quality of some foods. Experts have named six foods that should not be refrigerated.

Tomatoes

According to professionals, the low temperature in the refrigerator spoils their excellent taste and texture. They advise keeping tomatoes at room temperature outside the refrigerator to preserve their flavor and juiciness.

Bananas

Bananas need to be kept at room temperature rather than in the refrigerator for two reasons. The warm temperature helps to complete the ripening of the fruit, and the light and air slow down rotting.

Bananas should be kept on the countertop, in the pantry, or hung from a banana hook. This will help the bananas ripen and prevent the peel from browning as quickly.

Bread

If the family doesn't prefer stale, dried-out slices on their favorite sandwich, keep loaves of bread in the pantry instead of the refrigerator.

Honey

Honey can become hard and lumpy if it is refrigerated. To maintain a smooth, sticky consistency, it is best to leave honey at room temperature.

Potatoes

Potatoes should also be stored at room temperature to preserve their structure.Since refrigerator humidity can make potatoes sandy, it is best to store them at room temperature in a paper bag.

Fresh herbs

Refrigeration renders fresh herbs such as basil, rosemary, and thyme flavorless and dries them out. Instead, place them in a small glass, cut-side down, and in a little room temperature water and place them on the countertop, out of direct sunlight.

