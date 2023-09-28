Experts name the best time to sow grass to get a beautiful lawn in spring

September is the perfect time to plant grass seeds for your lawn. The ground is still warm from the summer and there is enough rain to water the lawn without drowning out the new seedlings.

By sowing grass seeds now, the lawn will have plenty of time to "get stronger" before winter sets in. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

It's also a great way to prepare the grass for next year, as gardeners won't need to reseed in the spring. With fewer weeds around, the grass gets all the attention, sunlight, water and nutrients it needs.

To get started, remove any weeds or moss before mowing your lawn. Sow the seeds and secure them before watering and the job is done.

Sowing the seeds now will also mean that they will germinate much faster due to the warm soil and cooler air. Not only does this mean the lawn will get "fuller" faster but it also helps prevent soil erosion and keeps it looking good.

