The expert clarifies why mould on walls should never be painted over

While painting over mold can hide the problem, an expert warns to avoid it at all costs. According to the professionals, it can cause mold to spread throughout the walls.

Mold spores will remain alive under the layer of paint you've applied and will soon show up again. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Mold can survive and grow under a layer of paint, and if l it was left to spread, it can seep into plaster or woodwork. This will cause structural damage to the house.

Inhaling mold can also hurt the respiratory system. Causes of mold can range from excessive condensation or external structural problems such as loose paint or broken shingles.

For those who are looking for a way to paint a room that was affected by a mold, th paint expert recommended cleaning the mold with a mold removal solution firstlly. After making sure the wall is completely dry, apply a primer to prevent a mold growth, and then apply a top-resistant paint for the finish.

It is also important to ensure that homes are well-ventilated. This is especially important for areas with a high humidity, such as bathrooms and kitchens.

