Some items start to rust over time, especially if they are not made of stainless steel. This is due to moisture combined with a lack of care.

Rusty things can be given a second life, Sante Plus writes. Use this effective tip to restore shine with natural ingredients.

Read also: What cleaning products cannot be combined

Why do metal objects rust?

When metal parts rust, a brownish-red, flaky layer forms on their surface. The corrosion process occurs when iron or one of its alloys, such as steel, reacts to a combination of oxygen and water.

Although many cleaning products can remove rust from metal, they are usually too expensive and contain chemicals. So, if you have rusty objects, you can use one homemade recipe in 5 minutes.

This method is effective not only for steel pots, scissors, or tweezers but also for any object that has such stains.

How to remove rust from metal?

If rust is not treated quickly, apart from aesthetics, the affected metal elements can be completely corroded and will no longer be of any use to you. Thus, it is important to get rid of rust stains as soon as they appear before damaging them.

What ingredients are needed:

aluminum foil,

juice of three lemons,

a bottle of white vinegar,

3 tablespoons of baking soda.

A way to fight rust:

Step 1. Cut several pieces of foil and dip them in lemon juice.

Step 2. Rub the surface you want to clean with the pieces of aluminum foil until the first layers of rust are removed. If you notice that the rust is not completely removed, it's time to use vinegar.

Step 3. Pour the white vinegar into a deep bowl and immerse the metal part until it is completely covered. Leave it overnight. The next day, wipe with a microfiber cloth dampened with baking soda and then with a clean cloth. You've just restored the shine to your items!

Note that white vinegar is degreasing and is ideal for this type of rust cleaning. As an alternative to vinegar, use citric acid. Baking soda also protects against rust and is known for its ability to neutralize scale.

Remember that heavily soiled windows can be cleaned quickly and easily without leaving streaks. To do this, use a few effective tips to get sparkling windows.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!