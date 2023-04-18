A two-day powerful magnetic storm will cover the Earth in the near future: the dates have been named

During magnetic storms, people complain of worsening well-being. Therefore, this week you should take care of your health and follow several recommendations.

April 20-21 will be dangerous days. This is reported by Meteoagent.

Note that weather storms have a negative impact on people's health, cause malfunctions of radio communication devices, and electronics, and even cause aurora borealis.

Already on April 20, the Earth will be covered by the most powerful magnetic storm of the month with a power of 5 points and will last for two days. During this period, people experience headaches, dizziness, nausea, increased pressure, pain in muscles and joints, drowsiness or insomnia, and weakness. Chronic diseases also worsen during the action of magnetic storms.

Among other dangerous days of the month - April 22-23, when disturbances of the Earth's geomagnetic field will reach a power of 3 points. After that, no unexpected or severe weather events are expected until the end of the month, so the end of April will be relatively calm.

To feel better on dangerous days, follow simple rules:

Drink more pure water and herbal/green tea.

Consume less or completely give up coffee, alcohol, cigarettes, and hookah.

Eat more seasonal vegetables and greens, and eat less fried, spicy, and fatty food.

Walk more in the fresh air, go on foot, and do sports.

Ventilate the room regularly.

Avoid stress and conflicts, and be less nervous.

Before going to bed, take a contrast shower.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

