Two ways to clean curtains without removing them from the window

When you clean your home by dusting the furniture, you neglect one important detail - the curtains. If you don't, they become dull, accumulating dirt.

In addition to unpleasant aesthetic appearance, dust clogging your curtains can lead to health problems. Sante Plus publication has shared ways on how to clean them without removing them from the curtain rod.

Steam cleaner

Washing curtains is hard and time-consuming. Fortunately, you can clean them without removing them from the window. A steam cleaner can be your lifesaver, quickly removing dirt in the fabric fibers and dissolving dust molecules.

Be careful though, as this appliance is not suitable for cleaning velvet curtains or delicate fabrics.

Vacuum cleaner

If you don't want to buy a steam cleaner, you already have the perfect alternative at home - a vacuum cleaner. Simply set it to the lowest power setting so that the curtain doesn't get sucked into the tube, getting rid of unwanted dust. Feel free to drop a few drops of essential oil into the filter of the device before using, then they will also smell nice.

Undoubtedly, these methods will help you remove a lot of dust, but in order for them to be spotless and regain their former luster, they need to be washed. Dense curtains are not recommended to be washed by hand, because then it is difficult to remove excess water.

