Two effective ways to stop slugs from attacking your garden

Slugs on cabbage, herbs or other plants are a real problem for gardeners. To save the harvest, you need to get rid of the pest infestation and stop them once and for all.

If you don't want to use harsh chemicals, pay attention to traditional methods of slug control. Cottage House. Garden and Vegetable Garden Telegram channel offers two effective ways to combat these pests.

Read also: How to tell when garlic is ripe and when to harvest it

1. Copper wire. Copper wire can be used to scare away slugs and snails on plant pots and in beds.

"Adding copper tape to the top of the pots is an easy way to repel slugs and snails," experts say.

Video of the day

Copper wire is indeed an effective tool because it causes an electric shock to slugs and snails when they touch it. Therefore, it is an almost insurmountable obstacle for these pests.

2. Plant lavender and wormwood. Slugs do not like plants with a strong aroma, such as lavender, fennel, rosemary and wormwood. Try planting these plants around the garden to scare away uninvited guests.

Earlier, UAportal talked about plants that should not be grown with tomatoes, as this can attract pests, reduce nutrients or make tomatoes sick.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!