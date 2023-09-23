Ancient people used human skulls to make drinking bowls

Evidence that ancient people used human remains to create utensils and various tools was found in a burial cave in Spain.

As reported in PLOS ONE, human remains were found in the Cueva de los Marmoles cave in southern Spain, indicating that people were buried in caves in the Early Neolithic era.

"Manipulation of human remains in these burial caves was also widespread, including the use of bones for tools and the transformation of skulls into drinking bowls," the study says.

Archaeologists examined at least 12 skeletons found in Cueva de los Marmoles. According to radiocarbon dating, they were placed in the cave between the fifth and second centuries BC.

The team found complex funerary practices, with evidence that the bones had been modified and even used as tools, as well as for other gruesome purposes.

"Anthropic traces on the remains (e.g., fresh fractures, modifications to the bone marrow canal, and scraping marks) indicate deliberate fragmentation, cleaning of soft tissue residue, and in some cases reuse," the researchers noted.

It is noted that these practices are a good example of the restoration of one "skull cup" and two long bones that were used as tools.

