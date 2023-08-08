Add a twist to your usual taste: How to make refreshing lemonade with tarragon or mint

Today, lemonade, which was once only available to the aristocracy, has become a favourite drink for everyone. This wonderful drink gives refreshment and tones up.

Lemonade with tarragon is an interesting variant that will give the drink a new flavour, the recipe was shared by Tabloid Volyn. To make lemonade with tarragon, you will need the following ingredients:

2 lemons,

0.5 cups of sugar,

a bunch of tarragon or mint;

1 glass of water,

750 ml of sparkling water.

Preparation:

First, make the tarragon syrup. To do this, pour 1 cup of water into a saucepan, add sugar and tarragon or mint. Bring to a boil, stir thoroughly to dissolve the sugar. Then lower the heat and let it brew. After it has cooled, remove the floating tarragon or mint leaves; Once the syrup is ready, take the lemons and squeeze the juice out of them; Add the lemon juice to a large bowl; Add the tarragon or mint syrup to the lemon juice. Add sparkling water and ice before serving; Use the remaining tarragon leaves to garnish the drink.

Thus, your refreshing tarragon or mint lemonade is ready! Serve it over ice to enjoy the coolness, especially on a hot summer day.

