It won't be quiet until the end of April: when to expect magnetic storms

The inhabitants of the Earth have passed the peak of the impact of solar flares on their health. However, there is no need to relax.

On April 22-23, magnetic storms with a magnitude of 3 are expected. It is reported by Meteoagent.

As you know, meteorological shocks can affect human health, and they can also cause malfunctioning of radio communication devices, and electronics, and even cause auroras.

During magnetic storms, you should be especially careful and take care of your health. Most people complain of headaches, dizziness and weakness, high blood pressure, muscle and joint pain, drowsiness, or insomnia.

Starting April 24, no unpredictable or severe weather events are expected, so the end of April will be relatively calm.

To feel better on such dangerous days, you need to follow simple rules:

Drink more pure water and herbal/green tea.

Consume less or give up coffee, alcohol, cigarettes, and hookah.

Eat more seasonal vegetables and herbs, and less fried, spicy, and fatty foods.

Take more walks in the fresh air, walk, and play sports.

Ventilate your room regularly.

Avoid stress and conflicts, and be less nervous.

Take a contrast shower before going to bed.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or another qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

We remind you that a series of moderate-intensity magnetic storms is expected in April. However, you should be careful on some days when geomagnetic disturbances become more powerful.

