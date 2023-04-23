For a healthy breakfast: how to make potato, chickpea and feta pancakes

Chickpeas, or chickpeas, contain easily digestible vegetable protein. The fiber contained in chickpeas helps to gently cleanse the intestines and eliminate toxins.

And while chickpeas are not very tasty in their pure form, they taste quite good in dishes with other foods. Here's a recipe for diet pancakes fried with chickpeas and feta cheese.

Read also: A weed that should not be thrown away: why you should use chickweed in your salad

What products are needed:

Canned chickpeas - 300 grams

Potatoes - 500 grams

Feta cheese - 100 grams

Egg - 1 pc.

Salt - a pinch

Flour - 2 tbsp.

Video of the day

Dill and parsley - two sprigs each.

Frying oil - 2 tbsp. l.

How to cook:

Wash, peel, and cut the potatoes into slices. Grind in a meat grinder. Drain the chickpeas and puree them in a blender. Mix the chickpeas and potatoes, add the feta cheese, and stir until smooth. Beat in the egg, salt, and flour. Mix again. Wash the dill and parsley, dry them, chop them finely, and add them to the "dough". Take a non-stick frying pan, put it over medium heat, and pour in the vegetable oil. Fry like regular pancakes.

We also offer a recipe for a chickpea salad that is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!